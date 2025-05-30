Savinho News: Completes debut season with City

Savinho started in 21 of his 29 appearances while registering one goal on 55 shots and eight assists on 46 chances created to go along with 84 crosses this season in the Premier League.

Savinho saw his breakout with Girona last season, leading to his full transfer to Manchester City this season, where the Brazilian would impress with 29 appearances in his debut season. That said, he would shape out close to a regular starting role on the flanks, mainly serving on the right while finishing third in the team in goal contributions with nine. This is a good sign for the winger who looks likely to see an even more increased role next season with some of the veteran players exiting and possibly less rotation, although Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku will still always be contenders for his minutes.