Scott McTominay News: Wins MVP award with goal

McTominay scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari.

McTominay was named the Serie A MVP after he scored an acrobatic goal in the final game of the season, which secured the title. This goal was his 12th of the season, where he has also provided four assists. Eight of these goal involvements have come in the last seven matches in which Napoli made the push to the top of the table and sealed the title.