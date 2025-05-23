Seamus Coleman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Coleman (thigh) won't play during Sunday's trip to Newcastle, per manager David Moyes. "Seamus has a thigh strain so he won't be available, either."

Coleman's contract with Everton is expiring at the end of the season, though manager David Moyes told reporters he would be back with the club in some capacity next season. Whether that's as a coach, player, or different role is unclear. Coleman has been one of the longest-standing members of the Everton team, though injuries have heavily hampered him in recent years.