Seamus Coleman headshot

Seamus Coleman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 6:00am

Coleman (thigh) won't play during Sunday's trip to Newcastle, per manager David Moyes. "Seamus has a thigh strain so he won't be available, either."

Coleman's contract with Everton is expiring at the end of the season, though manager David Moyes told reporters he would be back with the club in some capacity next season. Whether that's as a coach, player, or different role is unclear. Coleman has been one of the longest-standing members of the Everton team, though injuries have heavily hampered him in recent years.

Seamus Coleman
Everton
