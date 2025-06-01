Sean Johnson News: Makes five saves versus Charlotte

Johnson registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Charlotte FC.

Johnson had little chance of stopping the two shots that went into his goal, but otherwise put in a fine outing in this match. He's in a mixed bag of form given that, despite allowing multiple goals in three straight games, he's made more than three saves in each of the last seven. Up next is a visit to Los Angeles FC, who are averaging 1.8 goals per contest during the current MLS season.