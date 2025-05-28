Sean Zawadzki Injury: Ruled out against Nashville

Zawadzki (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Zawadzki is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Nashville. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can return for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami. Steven Moreira, if deemed fit enough for the game, is expected to replace him in the backline.