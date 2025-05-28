Fantasy Soccer
Sean Zawadzki headshot

Sean Zawadzki Injury: Ruled out against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Zawadzki (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Zawadzki is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Nashville. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can return for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami. Steven Moreira, if deemed fit enough for the game, is expected to replace him in the backline.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
