Sebastian Berhalter News: Assists and provides nine crosses

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Berhalter picked up his fourth assist of the season and his third in his last four games as he combined with Brian White. He created four chances in the match, his most in his last eight matches. In total, he attempted nine and completed six crosses, which was his second-highest number of completed crosses this year. Five corners in this game brought him up to 67 for the year in total.