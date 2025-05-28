Sebastian Berhalter News: Thirteen crosses in draw

Berhalter recorded three shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Berhalter was instrumental in Vancouver's midfield, notably delivering a precise corner in the 14th minute that set up a prime opportunity for Daniel Rios, who headed over the bar. He maintained high passing accuracy and contributed defensively with timely tackles. Berhalter's set-piece delivery added a valuable dimension to the Whitecaps' attacking arsenal with a season-high 13 crosses, six of them from corner kicks, and that allowed him to create four chances for the second game in a row.