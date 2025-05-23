Sebastian Caceres News: Productive in draw

Caceres registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Caceres did a good job, as his five clearances were a team-high total and, combined with multiple tackles and interceptions, helped the hosts to a clean sheet Thursday. He's now averaging 4.1 clearances, 2.0 interceptions and 1.9 tackles per game in eight consecutive league starts since April 13. During that period, he has served as the left-sided element of a central defense that has varied between two and three men.