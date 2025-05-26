Sebastiano Esposito News: Fires three shots against Verona

Esposito registered three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Verona.

Esposito was lively and the runner-up in shots within his side but once again failed to score. He last did it in January. He still had a decent season, totaling eight goals, 61 shots (21 on target), 36 key passes and 55 crosses (nine accurate) in 33 games (27 starts). He was on loan from Inter, but Empoli could acquire him to flip him to another Serie A side.