Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastiano Esposito headshot

Sebastiano Esposito News: Fires three shots against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Esposito registered three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Verona.

Esposito was lively and the runner-up in shots within his side but once again failed to score. He last did it in January. He still had a decent season, totaling eight goals, 61 shots (21 on target), 36 key passes and 55 crosses (nine accurate) in 33 games (27 starts). He was on loan from Inter, but Empoli could acquire him to flip him to another Serie A side.

Sebastiano Esposito
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now