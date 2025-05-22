Senne Lynen News: Limited offensively

Lynen made 32 starts but provided just a single assist during his second season in Bremen.

Lynen was excellent in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga and was expected to build on that offense this season. While his minutes and role were solid the production just wasn't there for Lynen. He struggled for impact and created just eight chances. Lynen will likely remain a key starter, but may not offer much offensively barring a change in system.