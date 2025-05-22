Fantasy Soccer
Senne Lynen headshot

Senne Lynen News: Limited offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Lynen made 32 starts but provided just a single assist during his second season in Bremen.

Lynen was excellent in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga and was expected to build on that offense this season. While his minutes and role were solid the production just wasn't there for Lynen. He struggled for impact and created just eight chances. Lynen will likely remain a key starter, but may not offer much offensively barring a change in system.

Senne Lynen
Werder Bremen
