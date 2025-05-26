Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergi Darder headshot

Sergi Darder News: Records five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Darder registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Darder was back on the left flank for the season finale after a few matches in the middle of the pitch, seeing an okay performance with his one shot, two chances created and five crosses. He does end the season in his regular starting role, now starting in 24 of his 28 appearances while earning two goals on 36 shots and six assists on 54 chances created, earning one more goal contribution than last campaign.

Sergi Darder
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now