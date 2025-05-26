Sergi Darder News: Records five crosses

Darder registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Darder was back on the left flank for the season finale after a few matches in the middle of the pitch, seeing an okay performance with his one shot, two chances created and five crosses. He does end the season in his regular starting role, now starting in 24 of his 28 appearances while earning two goals on 36 shots and six assists on 54 chances created, earning one more goal contribution than last campaign.