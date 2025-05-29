Sergio Busquets News: Assists opener Wednesday

Busquets assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Busquets set up Lionel Messi's opening goal in the 27th minute Wednesday, his latest in a long line of assists to his longtime teammate. It marked his second assist of the season and his first since March 3. He also won three duels, intercepted two passes and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.