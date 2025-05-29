Sergio Gonzalez News: Leaves Leganes as free agent
Gonzalez is set for free agency after leaving Leganes at the end of his five-year contract, the club announced.
Gonzalez made 75 appearances with Leganes and played a key role in helping the team qualify for the 2023-24 promotion playoffs. The former captain is leaving the club after five seasons and is now free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his football career.
Sergio Gonzalez
Free Agent
