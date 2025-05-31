Sergio Reguilon News: Tenure over with Tottenham

Reguilon is departing Tottenham after his contract, accoridng to his former club.

Reguilon is leaving Tottenham once again, just a few seasons after rejoining the club after his departure in 2022, with the club set to let him enter free agency. He only started in two of his minimal five appearances this season and should find a new club in the top leagues, although a reserve role will be expected after his dropoff this season.