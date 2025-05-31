Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Reguilon headshot

Sergio Reguilon News: Tenure over with Tottenham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Reguilon is departing Tottenham after his contract, accoridng to his former club.

Reguilon is leaving Tottenham once again, just a few seasons after rejoining the club after his departure in 2022, with the club set to let him enter free agency. He only started in two of his minimal five appearances this season and should find a new club in the top leagues, although a reserve role will be expected after his dropoff this season.

Sergio Reguilon
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now