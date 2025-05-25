Seydouba Cisse News: Picks up first assist

Cisse assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Valladolid.

Cisse assisted Yan Diomande's goal in the 36th minute to make it a 2-0 game. The assist marked his first of the campaign, despite creating 17 chances across 34 appearances. Cisse also completed 37 passes and earned one tackle won in the win. He closed the season with totals of 37 tackles won, 12 interceptions and 41 clearances and one blocked shot.