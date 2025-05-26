Fantasy Soccer
Shaq Moore headshot

Shaq Moore News: Fires at will in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 12:34pm

Moore recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Moore entered the match Saturday for just the final 29 minutes. Nevertheless, the defender attempted a team-high three shots (zero on goal). After starting in each of Dallas's first 11 fixtures to begin the season, Moore has now made two appearances (one start) over their last three league matches.

Shaq Moore
FC Dallas
