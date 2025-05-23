Sheraldo Becker Injury: Remains out against Madrid
Becker (knee) will remain out for the final game of the season against Real Madrid on Saturday as he still has not resumed training, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Becker will not return this season since he is still dealing with his knee injury and has yet to resume team training. He will likely aim to recover in time for the pre-season after a difficult season for the German forward that saw him miss almost half of the games due to injuries.
