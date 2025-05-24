Silvere Ganvoula Injury: Out versus Milan

Ganvoula (undisclosed) has been omitted from Monza's call-ups for Saturday's bout with Milan.

Ganvoula has been absent for about a month and won't return for the season finale. He was a regular shortly after joining in January but failed to make an impact and progressively fell out of favor. He didn't score in seven outings (four starts), notching four shots (one on target), one key pass and five clearances. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay in the second division.