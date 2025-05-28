Simon Zoller News: Retires from professional football

Zoller will retire this summer due to health problems after ending a two-year stay with St. Pauli, the club announced.

Zoller spent two years with St. Pauli and played only five times for the club, none in the Bundesliga, mainly due to health problems. He will retire at the end of the season and start a new chapter in his life. Zoller played as a striker for various Bundesliga clubs such as Bochum and Koln, scoring 17 goals in 114 games in the top flight of German football.