Sinaly Diomande

Sinaly Diomande News: Regular starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Diomande notched 96 clearances, 39 tackles, 30 interceptions and 18 blocked shots across 23 appearances (22 starts) in the Ligue 1. He also recorded three goals and two assists.

Diomande started at center-back on a regular basis and only missed a few games here and there throughout the campaign. While he delivered some value as an offensive force in set-piece situations, most of his value came through defensive stats. He's expected to remain a regular for Auxerre if he stays with the team in 2025/26.

Sinaly Diomande
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
