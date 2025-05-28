Sofiane Diop News: Key offensive contributor

Diop played in 35 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

Diop's technical skills and vision made him a central figure in Nice's attacking strategies this season and helped the club secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualification. His ability to link play and score was crucial in tight matches although he was mainly used by coach Franck Haise as a supersub. Diop still has two years on his contract so the club can count on him next season although reports say he might look for a new challenge during the summer transfer window.