Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min Injury: Unlikely for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Son is doubtful for Sunday's match against Brighton due to his foot injury, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Probably Sonny because his foot has still not healed."

Son looks likely to return to the sidelines for Sunday's final match of the season, with the attacker still dealing with the foot injury he pushed through to play with on Wednesday. That said, this seems to be a bit more of a cautious move after their great triumph. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely the best he will do.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
