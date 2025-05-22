Son Heung-Min News: Wins first major trophy

Son won two duels in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Son joined Spurs nearly 10 years ago and despite all his success -- 173 goals (fourth-most in club history), a Premier League Golden Boot and a Puskas Award -- he has never won a major trophy at nearly 33 years old. He finally won that elusive trophy Wednesday, hoisting the Europa League trophy as Spurs' captain. He was brought on as a substitute in the 67th minute and did not make much of an impact on the match, but the trophy is surely all that matters to him. After the match he was asked if he considers himself a club legend now and he said, "In 17 years, nobody has done it. Today's the day - probably I will say I'm a legend. Let's enjoy it, let's celebrate. It feels amazing. It's what I've always dreamed of. Today is the day the dream came true. I'm the happiest man in the world."