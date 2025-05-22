Stanko Juric Injury: Option to face Leganes
Juric (shoulder) is an option for the season finale against Leganes on Saturday, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.
Juric was back in full team training this week after recovering from his shoulder injury and is officially available for the final game of the season against Leganes on Saturday. He has been a regular starter when fit and is expected to return directly to the starting squad in the midfield for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now