Stefan Bajcetic Injury: Still injured

Bajcetic (undisclosed) is still injured, although he has received a pre-selection from the U21 Spain team, coach Diego Martinez said in the press conference. "I think Stefan is also pre-selected for the U21 European Championship, but he's injured. In the end, different interests come together. When the time comes to make the squad, we'll see how everyone is doing."

