Stefan de Vrij Injury: Option for Udinese game
De Vrij (knee) returned to full training late in the break, Sky Italy reported.
De Vrij needed almost the entire two weeks to shake off his knee ailment but will be available Sunday, although Francesco Acerbi will likely start over him again since he's not 100 percent. He has notched two tackles (both won), two interceptions and eight clearances in his last four displays (two starts), with no clean sheets.
