Stefan De Vrij News: Scores against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

De Vrij scored one goal to go with two interceptions, four clearances and one tackle (one won) in Friday's 2-0 win versus Como.

De Vrij got the nod over Francesco Acerbi for the third time in the last four matches and broke the deadlock with a header on a corner kick for his third goal of the season. He'll have a shot at starting against PSG if Yann Aurel Bisseck (knee) and Benjamin Pavard (ankle) aren't fit. He has tallied two tackles (both won), four interceptions, two blocks and 37 clearances in his last five showings, contributing to three clean sheets.

