Stefan Frei News: Consecutive clean sheets

Frei registered seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against San Diego FC.

Frei repelled each of the seven San Diego shots on target he faced Wednesday to help lift Seattle to a 1-0 victory. The clean sheet marks his second in as many appearances. Over his last five starts, Frei has allowed just three goals while making 18 saves and two clearances. The veteran's next challenege is likely to come Sunday when Seattle hosts Minnesota.