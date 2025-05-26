Stefan Frei News: Continues strong run of form

Frei registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus FC Dallas.

Frei turned aside each of the five Dallas shots on target Saturday to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season in Seattle's 1-0 victory. Over his last seven starting appearances, the veteran keeper has averaged three saves per appearance and made four clearances while conceding just four total goals and recording three clean sheets. Frei's next challenge is likely to come Wednesday when Seattle host San Diego FC.