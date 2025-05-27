Stefan Posch News: Wins one tackle against Parma

Posch committed one foul and had four tackles (one won) in 45 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Parma.

Posch played the second half after sitting out more than two months due to a thigh strain and didn't look great, as Parma bagged three goals while he was on the pitch. He has struggled to leave his mark after joining on loan from Bologna in January, finishing up with four shots (three on target), 20 tackles, four interceptions and 13 clearances in seven appearances (five starts). The club will have to decide whether to pick up its option to buy.