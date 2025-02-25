Stefano Turati News: Concedes four

Turati made two saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-0 loss against Roma.

Turati was under siege during the match Monday, managing just two saves and allowing four. He has now conceded 1.6 goals per game, one of the highest in Serie A, and has posted just two clean sheets from 22 appearances. He will struggle to improve upon that in Monza's next against Torino, Il Toro have netted in each of their last seven matches.