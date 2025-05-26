Suat Serdar News: Scores against Empoli

Serdar won three of three tackles and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Empoli.

Serdar scored his second goal of the season early thanks to a deep channel run and a neat finish. He has been steady when available, but he's been plagued by muscular injuries, posting one assist, 30 shots (eight on target), 10 key passes and 35 tackles in 22 appearances (16 starts).