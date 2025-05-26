Suso News: Sets up one goal

Suso had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Villarreal.

Suso set up Djibril Sow in the 29th minute assisting Sevilla's first goal while leading the team with seven crosses. The attacker ends the year with one goal involvement, five crosses, five chances created and 22 crosses over his last three appearances.