Tadeo Allende News: Scores goal vs. Philly
Allende scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Philadelphia Union.
Allende found the back of the net in the early stages of the second half with a header from close range after a cross from Noah Allen. The Argentinian forward has been a regular starter when healthy, and his numbers back him up since he's already netted five times across eight starts this season.
