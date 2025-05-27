Tadeo Allende News: Scores goal vs. Philly

Allende scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Allende found the back of the net in the early stages of the second half with a header from close range after a cross from Noah Allen. The Argentinian forward has been a regular starter when healthy, and his numbers back him up since he's already netted five times across eight starts this season.