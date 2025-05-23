Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Condition improving

Awoniyi (abdomen) is improving as he recovers from an abdominal surgery, per manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "He's much better. He's already been able to walk. The doctor has informed us that he's starting his normal life in terms of food, so he's much better,"

Awoniyi's situation is clearly an injury far beyond the impact on his sporting career as he hopes to recover fully and be back to his normal life during the off-season. The striker is hopeful of attending the season finale, but it's unclear if he'll be able to do so.