Tajon Buchanan News: Starts season finale
Buchanan had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.
Buchanan set up Pape Gueye in the 8th minute assisting Villarreal's second goal while tying for the team-high with two chances created. The attacker made his first start since early April in the match and finished the season with two goal involvements over his final three appearances.
