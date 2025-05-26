Fantasy Soccer
Tajon Buchanan News: Starts season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Buchanan had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Buchanan set up Pape Gueye in the 8th minute assisting Villarreal's second goal while tying for the team-high with two chances created. The attacker made his first start since early April in the match and finished the season with two goal involvements over his final three appearances.

Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal
