Takumi Minamino News: Decent season in Monaco

Minamino made 40 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Minamino's versatility allowed him to contribute in various attacking roles, adding depth to Monaco's offense to help the team secure third place in the Ligue 1 standings and advance past the group stage in the Champions League. His ability to both score and assist made him a valuable asset throughout the season, confirming his strong campaign from last year on the Rocher. The Japanese player's experience and adaptability were key factors in Monaco's attacking creativity, highlighted by his career high in league play with 40 chances created. He will no doubt be one of the leaders in the frontline next season for the Monegasques.