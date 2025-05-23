Fantasy Soccer
Tasos Douvikas headshot

Tasos Douvikas News: Mostly quite against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Douvikas drew one foul and had one shot (one on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Douvikas was blanketed by the Inter defense and struggled to put up numbers, paying the price for an early expulsion more than Nico Paz and Gabriel Strefezza. He won over the coach a couple of months after moving from Celta Vigo, leapfrogging Patrick Cutrone as the go-to striker and tallying two goals, two assists, 14 shots (five on target) and nine chances created in 13 appearances (six starts).

Tasos Douvikas
Como
