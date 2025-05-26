Taty Castellanos News: Second season redeeming success

Castellanos generated seven shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.

When the Lazio team first signed Castellanos back in 2023, it hoped that he would be a double-digit goalscorer, which was showcased with his past MLS seasons. The scoring demand did not immediately come to fruition. Instead came a 2023-24 season in which Castellanos logged fewer than even half of 10 goals. Fortunately for him, the next campaign included double his shots on target, from 20 to 41. Castellanos recorded 10 goals and 13 G/A, his three assists registered with 27 chances created.