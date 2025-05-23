Taylor Harwood-Bellis Injury: Remains out

Harwood-Bellis (ankle) is out for Sunday's season finale with Arsenal, per manager Simon Rusk. "We have a couple of injuries. Taylor had the nasty one last week which will rule him out, [Jan] Bendarek's still struggling with his knee so it's unlikely anything will change with that."

Harwood-Bellis won't play during the final match of the Premier League campaign. It's disappointment for the defender, who played a huge role throughout as Southampton were sent straight back down to the Championship. Harwood-Bellis finished with 34 appearances and 2,828 minutes played.