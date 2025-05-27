Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Assists in first start

Ku-DiPietro assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Ku-DiPietro made his first start of the season Saturday and marked the occasion with his first goal contribution, an assist to Darren Yapi in the 41st minute. It came on the only chance he created and he also put one shot on target before he was subbed off in the 69th minute for Calvin Harris.