Telasco Jose Segovia News: Nets late equalizer Saturday

Segovia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Segovia was the hero for Inter Miami in this epic comeback, as he unleashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box and into the upper 90 past Andrew Vincent Rick. The Venezuelan playmaker has four goals and two assists this season, but given that he's started in only seven of his 14 contests, his chances of being a regular fantasy producer depend heavily on whether he starts or not.