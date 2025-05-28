Terem Moffi News: Injury stops progression

Moffi made five appearances for Nice in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Moffi's season was hindered due to his long-term knee injury suffered during the preseason, restricting his ability to make a significant impact and confirm his good progression. Despite the challenges, he managed to find the net once in the final stretch of the season, demonstrating his goal-scoring instincts. A full preseason could see Moffi return to form in the upcoming season and play a key role in the attack.