Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Selected for Venezia game

Koopmeiners (Achilles) "returned to full training Saturday," coach Igor Tudor relayed and made the squad list for Sunday's match against Venezia.

Koopmeiners will be an option after missing five games due to an Achilles problem but isn't a lock to get minutes since he didn't train a lot ahead of the match. He has scored once in his last five displays, adding four shots (one on target), two chances created, 17 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners.