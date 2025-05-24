Fantasy Soccer
Teun Koopmeiners Injury: Selected for Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Koopmeiners (Achilles) "returned to full training Saturday," coach Igor Tudor relayed and made the squad list for Sunday's match against Venezia.

Koopmeiners will be an option after missing five games due to an Achilles problem but isn't a lock to get minutes since he didn't train a lot ahead of the match. He has scored once in his last five displays, adding four shots (one on target), two chances created, 17 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners.

