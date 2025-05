Koopmeiners (Achilles) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 win over Venezia.

Koopmeiners was back on the bench after an extended absence but didn't get any minute. He was unable to replicate his eye-popping Atalanta numbers in the final third in Turin, ending up with just three goals, three assists, 41 shots (12 on target) and 143 crosses (37 accurate) in 38 games (30 starts).