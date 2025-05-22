Fantasy Soccer
Theo Bair News: Limited impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Bair recorded two goals and an assist across 29 appearances (11 starts) in the Ligue 1.

The Canada international struggled to secure a regular starting role with Auxerre throughout the season, but he did make seven of his 11 starts since the beginning of February. His goal contributions were far from consistent, however, and if he stays with the team, he's likely to remain as a depth piece in the attacking line.

