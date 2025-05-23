Theo Hernandez Injury: Available against Monza

Hernandez (thigh) has returned to full training and will be selected for Sunday's game versus Monza, Ansa reported.

Hernandez has shaken off a minor thigh issue, but he's not certain to be back in the starting lineup as he normally does, as the coach could field a few deputies like Davide Bartesaghi in his role. He has scored once and added seven shots (four on target), six key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in his last five displays.