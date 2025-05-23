Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Hernandez headshot

Theo Hernandez Injury: Available against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Hernandez (thigh) has returned to full training and will be selected for Sunday's game versus Monza, Ansa reported.

Hernandez has shaken off a minor thigh issue, but he's not certain to be back in the starting lineup as he normally does, as the coach could field a few deputies like Davide Bartesaghi in his role. He has scored once and added seven shots (four on target), six key passes, 16 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in his last five displays.

Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now