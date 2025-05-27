Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Hernandez headshot

Theo Hernandez News: Doesn't feature versus Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hernandez (thigh) wasn't deployed in Saturday's 2-0 win over Monza.

Hernandez didn't get any minutes for just the second time in matches he was available for, as the coach gave a shot to a few youngsters. He put up his usual numbers in the final third but mostly had a down year like the rest of the team. He finished up with four goals, three assists, 61 shots (19 on target) and 143 crosses (26 accurate) in 43 appearances. His future is uncertain since his contract will expire in 2026, and the extension talks have been lagging.

Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now