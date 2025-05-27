Theo Hernandez News: Doesn't feature versus Monza

Hernandez (thigh) wasn't deployed in Saturday's 2-0 win over Monza.

Hernandez didn't get any minutes for just the second time in matches he was available for, as the coach gave a shot to a few youngsters. He put up his usual numbers in the final third but mostly had a down year like the rest of the team. He finished up with four goals, three assists, 61 shots (19 on target) and 143 crosses (26 accurate) in 43 appearances. His future is uncertain since his contract will expire in 2026, and the extension talks have been lagging.