Thierno Barry News: Assists in season finale
Barry had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-2 win over Sevilla.
Barry set up Pape Gueye in the 53rd minute assisting the final goal of the match while tying for the team-high with two chances created. Barry finished the season with two goal involvements, four shots and three chances created over his final three appearances.
