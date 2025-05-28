Thijs Dallinga Injury: Dealing with groin injury
Dallinga had surgery to repair a sports hernia, Bologna announced.
Dalliga was occasionally managed in previous months but played consistently once Santiago Castro was affected by a foot problem. He closed his season with four goals, two assists, 41 shots (17 on target) and 14 chances created in 39 games (15 starts). He'll be assessed later in the summer, as he'll need a few months to recuperate fully.
