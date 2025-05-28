Fantasy Soccer
Thijs Dallinga headshot

Thijs Dallinga Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Dallinga had surgery to repair a sports hernia, Bologna announced.

Dalliga was occasionally managed in previous months but played consistently once Santiago Castro was affected by a foot problem. He closed his season with four goals, two assists, 41 shots (17 on target) and 14 chances created in 39 games (15 starts). He'll be assessed later in the summer, as he'll need a few months to recuperate fully.

Thijs Dallinga
Bologna
